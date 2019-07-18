Faisal Raza Abidi acquitted in contempt case

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Faisal Raza Abidi has been acquitted upon allegations not being proved against him.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been released in contempt of court case.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Tahir Mahmood announced the verdict on Thursday.

On December 17, 2018, the ATC had indicted the former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case regarding using inappropriate and derogatory language in an interview over a web tv against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

Abidi was arrested outside Supreme Court building in October by the Secretariat Police after registering First Information Report for using defamatory and insulting language against the chief justice and the judiciary in an interview.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

According to the FIR registered against the former Senator, Abidi with criminal intent had used sarcastic, derogatory and defamatory language against the Chief Justice of Pakistan and was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of Peca, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the secretariat police station under PPC's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, along with the 7 ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by SC public relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo for using threatening language and levelling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.