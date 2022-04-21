Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister office

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari after assuming charge on Thursday visited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari after assuming charge on Thursday visited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

Chairman PNSC, Rizwan Ahmed welcomed the minister and extended felicitations and assured to work in great coordination, said a press release.

Chairman PNSC apprised the minister on the functioning, development and on-going activities of PNSC.

The minister assured further enhancement and facilitation from ministry to address both domestic as well as global challenges being faced by PNSC.

Rizwan also briefed in detail about the rules and practices being followed by PNSC in Pakistan as well as abroad.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Maritime and Executive Directors of PNSC were also present on the occasion.