UrduPoint.com

Faisal Sabzwari Visit PNSC After Assuming Minister Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister office

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari after assuming charge on Thursday visited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari after assuming charge on Thursday visited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

Chairman PNSC, Rizwan Ahmed welcomed the minister and extended felicitations and assured to work in great coordination, said a press release.

Chairman PNSC apprised the minister on the functioning, development and on-going activities of PNSC.

The minister assured further enhancement and facilitation from ministry to address both domestic as well as global challenges being faced by PNSC.

Rizwan also briefed in detail about the rules and practices being followed by PNSC in Pakistan as well as abroad.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Maritime and Executive Directors of PNSC were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Ec ..

NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Economy" : FCCI Chief

5 minutes ago
 Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional W ..

Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional Ways to Assist Ukraine - US Sta ..

5 minutes ago
 PM AJK takes stringent notice of Bagh rape inciden ..

PM AJK takes stringent notice of Bagh rape incident

6 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy calls on Air Chief

Japanese envoy calls on Air Chief

6 minutes ago
 Subzwari gives briefing to media at KPT

Subzwari gives briefing to media at KPT

6 minutes ago
 Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee ..

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee to make colours

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.