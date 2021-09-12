UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Parliamentarians Briefed On Departmental Performance

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Faisalabad parliamentarians briefed on departmental performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that necessary measures would be taken to improve departmental performance for providing quality service to the general public.

He was briefing the local parliamentarians during an introductory meeting here on Sunday. The parliamentarians including Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Malik Umar Farooq, Ch Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was rapidly implementing development programmes and public welfare schemes.

In this connection, special measures were being taken to accelerate the pace of work so that the masses could be provided relief as early as possible.

He said that local administration would also make close liaison with the parliamentarians so that highest quality of public welfare schemes could ensured through mutual consultation.

He asked the members of the assemblies to assist the district administration in proposing development projects and solving problems of the people. In this connection, meetings with members of the assemblies would also be held regularly, he added.

Related Topics

Shakeel Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

51 minutes ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

2 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

2 hours ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.