Faisalabad parliamentarians briefed on departmental performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that necessary measures would be taken to improve departmental performance for providing quality service to the general public.

He was briefing the local parliamentarians during an introductory meeting here on Sunday. The parliamentarians including Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Malik Umar Farooq, Ch Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was rapidly implementing development programmes and public welfare schemes.

In this connection, special measures were being taken to accelerate the pace of work so that the masses could be provided relief as early as possible.

He said that local administration would also make close liaison with the parliamentarians so that highest quality of public welfare schemes could ensured through mutual consultation.

He asked the members of the assemblies to assist the district administration in proposing development projects and solving problems of the people. In this connection, meetings with members of the assemblies would also be held regularly, he added.