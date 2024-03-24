Faisalabad receives 17 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad has received 17 millimeters rain on Saturday night which turned the weather pleasant.

Dark clouds started prevailing in the sky in the evening on Sunday. However, later night the rain started and continued up to the morning with intermittent intervals.

Maximum 17 mm rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad while Gulistan Colony received 10 mm rain. Similarly, 8 mm rain was witnessed by the people in Allama Iqbal Colony and Dogar Basti and 7 mm rain was recorded in Madina Town and its peripheral localities.

The rain inundated the low-lying area of the city and caused problems for the residents as well as for the pedestrians.

Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz immediately activated field staff of the agency with a strict direction to removed stagnant rainwater from all city roads, intersections and green belts.

The WASA staff with the help of heavy machinery pumped out the rainfall from General Hospital Samanabad Road, General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Mandi Mor Sammundri Road, Sheikhupura Road, Nishatabad Bridge, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Sargodha Road, Bilal Road, Civil Line, etc.

till after noon on Sunday, a spokesman of the WASA said.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) said that about 58 electricity feeders were affected due rain and windstorm in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali Circles. However, FESCO engineers immediately started work and restored electricity supply from all feeders.

He said that FESCO always tries to provide round the clock electricity supply to its consumers. When the electricity supply was affected due to continuous rain last night, the FESCO staff became active for restoration of power supply.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir personally monitored the power restoration process and issued necessary instructions. However, complaints from individual users are also being processed, he added.