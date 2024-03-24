Faisalabad Receives 17 Mm Rain
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad has received 17 millimeters rain on Saturday night which turned the weather pleasant.
Dark clouds started prevailing in the sky in the evening on Sunday. However, later night the rain started and continued up to the morning with intermittent intervals.
Maximum 17 mm rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad while Gulistan Colony received 10 mm rain. Similarly, 8 mm rain was witnessed by the people in Allama Iqbal Colony and Dogar Basti and 7 mm rain was recorded in Madina Town and its peripheral localities.
The rain inundated the low-lying area of the city and caused problems for the residents as well as for the pedestrians.
Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz immediately activated field staff of the agency with a strict direction to removed stagnant rainwater from all city roads, intersections and green belts.
The WASA staff with the help of heavy machinery pumped out the rainfall from General Hospital Samanabad Road, General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Mandi Mor Sammundri Road, Sheikhupura Road, Nishatabad Bridge, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Sargodha Road, Bilal Road, Civil Line, etc.
till after noon on Sunday, a spokesman of the WASA said.
Meanwhile, spokesman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) said that about 58 electricity feeders were affected due rain and windstorm in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali Circles. However, FESCO engineers immediately started work and restored electricity supply from all feeders.
He said that FESCO always tries to provide round the clock electricity supply to its consumers. When the electricity supply was affected due to continuous rain last night, the FESCO staff became active for restoration of power supply.
He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir personally monitored the power restoration process and issued necessary instructions. However, complaints from individual users are also being processed, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four of same family killed, another injure in Tank firing1 second ago
-
District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders12 seconds ago
-
Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters20 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to bring comprehensive reforms in health sector40 minutes ago
-
PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region40 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held40 minutes ago
-
Teachers informed about population welfare program50 minutes ago
-
Fake, expired pesticides seized50 minutes ago
-
Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed60 minutes ago
-
Habib Jalib's anniversary observed1 hour ago
-
WASA officers reshuffled1 hour ago