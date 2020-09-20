UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Wins Wrestling Championship

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Faisalabad wins Wrestling Championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad has won 2nd Boys' Divisional Mas-Wrestling Championship played under the aegis of District & Divisional sports Committee at Sports Complex Samanabad on Sunday.

Wrestling teams from all four districts of Faisalabad participated in the championship while Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir witnessed the event as chief guest.

According to results, National Youth Martial Arts academy Faisalabad got 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals and stood first while Toba Tek Singh remained second with 2 gold medals and 2 bronze medals.

Similarly, Jhang stood third with one silver medal and 2 bronze medals whereas Chiniot remained fourth by grabbing one silver medal.

Work consultant Punjab Sports board Shahid Faqeer, President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation Nawab Furqan, General Secretary Martial Arts Majid Butt, General Secretary Mas-Wrestling Faisalabad Shehzad Ali, Secretary General Wrestling Faisalabad Atif Nomi Malik, President Mas-Wrestling Faisalabad Mr. Noman and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Sunday Gold Silver Bronze Event All From

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 hour ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.