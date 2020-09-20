Faisalabad wins Wrestling Championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad has won 2nd Boys' Divisional Mas-Wrestling Championship played under the aegis of District & Divisional sports Committee at Sports Complex Samanabad on Sunday.

Wrestling teams from all four districts of Faisalabad participated in the championship while Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir witnessed the event as chief guest.

According to results, National Youth Martial Arts academy Faisalabad got 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals and stood first while Toba Tek Singh remained second with 2 gold medals and 2 bronze medals.

Similarly, Jhang stood third with one silver medal and 2 bronze medals whereas Chiniot remained fourth by grabbing one silver medal.

Work consultant Punjab Sports board Shahid Faqeer, President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation Nawab Furqan, General Secretary Martial Arts Majid Butt, General Secretary Mas-Wrestling Faisalabad Shehzad Ali, Secretary General Wrestling Faisalabad Atif Nomi Malik, President Mas-Wrestling Faisalabad Mr. Noman and others were also present on the occasion.