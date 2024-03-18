Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Parliamentary Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu on Monday said that the families of two WASA workers who died during cleanliness of a sewerage line would be compensated properly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Parliamentary Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu on Monday said that the families of two WASA workers who died during cleanliness of a sewerage line would be compensated properly.

Talking to media persons after visiting residences of both workers here, he said that Asif Masih and Shan Masih were employees of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA). Although their service was hired by marquee owner privately, yet their families would be compensated appropriately.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to redress public problems on top priority basis. After receiving information about tragic incident of sewerage channel which claimed lives of two WASA workers, the CM immediately directed him to visit residences of both workers and condoled with their legal heirs, he added.

The minister said that WASA authority had also been directed to compensate their families and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, the minister also visited residences of both WASA workers and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of Asif Masih and Shan Masih.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh also visited residences of both WASA workers and said that marquee administration had provided Rs.2.75 million to both families whereas WASA would also compensate them without any delay.

PML-N central leaders Talal Chaudhry and Irfan Mannan also visited the residences of both WASA employees who died during sewerage cleaning.