Famous TV Actor Salim Nasir Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Famous TV actor Salim Nasir remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Famous television actor Salim Nasir was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on

Wednesday.

Born on November 15, 1944, in Nagpur in an educated family, Salim Nasir had all the ingredients necessary to fulfil his ambition. He had a successful career in tv and film. Salim Nasir made his professional cinematic debut in a film called

`Zaib-un-Nisa `. He earned accolades for his acting skills in many television plays, especially Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Un-Kahi, Dastak and Aangan Terha.

At the age of 45 years, Nasir suffered a heart attack on September 24, 1989. On Thursday, October 19 he experienced signs of extreme heart congestion and breathed his last. He was rushed to the hospital but expired before any medical treatment could be provided.

Salim Nasir was honoured with Pakistan's highest achievement award in the field of acting,'The President's Pride of Performance Award' posthumously.

