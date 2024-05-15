Open Menu

Farewell Meeting Of Former ETPB Chairman Held

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Farewell meeting of former ETPB chairman held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A farewell meeting of former chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board

(ETPB) Arshad Farid Khan was held here on Wednesday.

Board Secretary Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Sana Allah Khan, Staff Officer Zafar Iqbal, Controller of Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Secretary PMEIF Faraz Abbas, Deputy Secretary Admin Mazhar Bukhari, Director Legal Uzmi Shahzadi, Deputy Secretary Land Rashid Tanio and

officers participated.

Secretary Board Farid Iqbal praised the performance of Arshad Farid Khan as chairman and said that his tenure and services would be remembered for welfare of the employees, including improving the income.

Additional Secretary and Admin Sanaullah Khan also appreciated the work

of Arshad Khan.

