Farewell Meeting Of Former ETPB Chairman Held
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A farewell meeting of former chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board
(ETPB) Arshad Farid Khan was held here on Wednesday.
Board Secretary Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Sana Allah Khan, Staff Officer Zafar Iqbal, Controller of Accounts Adeel Ahmed, Secretary PMEIF Faraz Abbas, Deputy Secretary Admin Mazhar Bukhari, Director Legal Uzmi Shahzadi, Deputy Secretary Land Rashid Tanio and
officers participated.
Secretary Board Farid Iqbal praised the performance of Arshad Farid Khan as chairman and said that his tenure and services would be remembered for welfare of the employees, including improving the income.
Additional Secretary and Admin Sanaullah Khan also appreciated the work
of Arshad Khan.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 02 bike lifters55 seconds ago
-
Senior journalist of Urdu daily killed58 seconds ago
-
12 power thieves booked11 minutes ago
-
Three godowns sealed for selling illegal oil11 minutes ago
-
Absconders among 7 held; arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Consumer courts providing relief to citizens: Commissioner Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar21 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra21 minutes ago
-
DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae21 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements inspected at station-11 of Rescue 112231 minutes ago
-
Royal smile dental clinic to organize free camp on 25 May41 minutes ago