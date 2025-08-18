Farmers urged to prepare lands for September-cultivation of sugarcane

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The agriculture experts urged farmers to immediately prepare their lands

for September-cultivation of sugarcane to boost national economy.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Monday that sugarcane is

not only one of the country’s most important cash crops after cotton and it would not only

help in mitigating financial constraints of farmers but also play an active role in strengthening

national economy by contributing a significant share in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He asked the growers to start timely preparations of their lands and adopt modern farming

practices to ensure a successful September-cultivation of sugarcane.

In addition to its economic value, sugarcane also provides raw material for sugar mills, chemical

industries and paper production whereas its tops serve as a vital source of fodder for livestock

during winter shortages, he added.

He said that sugarcane crop has the potential to help minimize the energy crisis in Pakistan through co-generation.

Therefore, the farmers should prepare their lands on-time, adopt improved cultivation methods and select high-yield, disease-resistant varieties to get maximum production.

He highlighted the importance of timely sowing and said September planting provides the farmers an ideal opportunity to achieve higher yields, but it requires proper land preparation, use of healthy seed, and balanced application of fertilizers.

Delay in cultivation often results in lower productivity; he said and urged the growers to contact field officers for guidance on the latest cultivation techniques.

He said that the farmers must focus on disease-resistant and high-yield varieties developed, including CPF-237, CPF-243, CPF-244, CPF-245, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-250, CPF-251, CPF-252, CPF-253, HSF-240, HSF-242, SPF-213, SPF-234, SPF-245, CP43-33, CP72-2086, CP77-400, as these varieties not only have significant resistance against insect, pest and disease attack but also give bumper yield along with good sugar recovery rate.