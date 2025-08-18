Pakistan, GGGI explore carbon markets and green growth partnerships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik met with Global Green Growth Initiative (GGGI) Country Representative Laura Jalasjoki on Monday to explore new avenues of cooperation, including carbon markets and nature-based solutions.

During the meeting, Jalasjoki briefed the minister on GGGI’s work in supporting its 51 member countries to pursue low-carbon, climate-resilient economies.

She emphasized the organization’s mission to promote inclusive green growth across diverse sectors.

Dr. Malik underscored that Pakistan’s top priority is advancing solutions that deliver both climate adaptation and mitigation, especially in agriculture, one of the country’s most climate-sensitive sectors.

“Green growth partnerships must focus on long-term sustainability and measurable impact,” he said, stressing that cooperation with international partners is vital for a resilient economic transition.

The two sides also discussed the potential of carbon markets as a financing tool for sustainable development.

Dr. Malik highlighted the need for international support to bridge the viability gap in carbon market mechanisms, while welcoming GGGI’s technical assistance in helping Pakistan access and benefit from such opportunities.

The minister further noted that Pakistan is committed to expanding its adaptation and mitigation capacity, particularly through agriculture and nature-based solutions. “We are determined to accelerate the transition toward a green and resilient economy,” he reaffirmed.