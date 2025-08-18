Open Menu

KTH Sets Up Medical Camps For Flood Victims Of Buner, Shangla

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KTH sets up medical camps for flood victims of Buner, Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar's (KTH) medical relief team set up their first-day free medical camp for flood victims in the districts of Buner and Shangla.

According to the spokesperson of KTH, the medical camp was organized under the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the guidance of Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Dr Sajjad Dawar.

More than 300 patients, including women, children and the elderly, received free medical treatment at the camp.

Patients were provided with immediate medical assistance, general checkups, awareness about preventive measures and essential medicines free of charge.

The medical team included specialist doctors, nurses and paramedics, who served with great dedication and commitment.

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

22 minutes ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

52 minutes ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

1 hour ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

1 hour ago
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

1 hour ago
 Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow r ..

Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow race

2 hours ago
 Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

3 hours ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

3 hours ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan