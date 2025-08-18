KTH sets up medical camps for flood victims of Buner, Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar's (KTH) medical relief team set up their first-day free medical camp for flood victims in the districts of Buner and Shangla.

According to the spokesperson of KTH, the medical camp was organized under the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the guidance of Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Dr Sajjad Dawar.

More than 300 patients, including women, children and the elderly, received free medical treatment at the camp.

Patients were provided with immediate medical assistance, general checkups, awareness about preventive measures and essential medicines free of charge.

The medical team included specialist doctors, nurses and paramedics, who served with great dedication and commitment.