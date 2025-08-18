Class-9th results on 20th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has finalized

arrangements to declare matriculation (Class-9th ) results on August 20.

Chairperson/Commissioner Maryam Khan will upload the results on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

at 10am.

Secretary Board Dr Habib ul Rehman said on Monday that the result had been prepared very

carefully under the syndicate marking system laid down by the Punjab government.

He said that the results would be error free, however, in case of any query, the candidates

or their parents can contact controller examination Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali.