Class-9th Results On 20th
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has finalized
arrangements to declare matriculation (Class-9th ) results on August 20.
Chairperson/Commissioner Maryam Khan will upload the results on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk
at 10am.
Secretary Board Dr Habib ul Rehman said on Monday that the result had been prepared very
carefully under the syndicate marking system laid down by the Punjab government.
He said that the results would be error free, however, in case of any query, the candidates
or their parents can contact controller examination Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love
Drone pilots from 11 countries compete in Moscow race
Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Class-9th results on 20th1 minute ago
-
Ashrafi appeals for unity above politics to support flood victims1 minute ago
-
KTH sets up medical camps for flood victims of Buner, Shangla1 minute ago
-
Two held for rape1 minute ago
-
Farmers urged to prepare lands for September-cultivation of sugarcane2 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, GGGI explore carbon markets and green growth partnerships21 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh approves construction of two towers in Larkana hospital,increase bed capacity up-to 60021 minutes ago
-
380 people died in KP flooding as 354 cases of waterborne diseases reported: PDMA22 minutes ago
-
PM pledges full support for KP flood victims, announces cabinet's one-month salary31 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws arrested for selling drugs, illegal petrol32 minutes ago
-
UAF holds awareness walk to mark National Tree Plantation Day52 minutes ago