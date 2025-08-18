Ashrafi Appeals For Unity Above Politics To Support Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Monday, appealed to political parties, civil society and influential personalities to set aside political differences and stand united in helping those affected by the floods.
In an exclusive video message with the state news channel, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, made a heartfelt appeal to the nation.
He urged everyone to come together and show unity during these challenging times caused by the devastating floods.
He emphasized the importance of turning to Allah in prayer, seeking His mercy and blessings
for the affected communities.
Ashrafi reminded viewers that collective prayers and compassion are powerful tools to overcome adversity.
The Chairman called on all political parties, public figures and citizens to put aside their differences and work hand in hand to support the flood victims, stressing that humanitarian assistance must rise above politics.
