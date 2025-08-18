Two held for rape

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested two persons on the

charge of sexually assaulting a woman and blackmailing her.

Police said here on Monday that Abdul Hameed was a self-styled

Pir and he, in connivance with his accomplice Bilal Ahmad

committed rape with a woman when she visited his house

for seeking spiritual help in the form of amulets and charms.

The accused also reportedly recorded the crime on a video

and blackmailed her to mint money and forced her to stop

from seeking justice.

On the complaint of victim, the police have registered a case

after arresting the accused.