Two Held For Rape
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested two persons on the
charge of sexually assaulting a woman and blackmailing her.
Police said here on Monday that Abdul Hameed was a self-styled
Pir and he, in connivance with his accomplice Bilal Ahmad
committed rape with a woman when she visited his house
for seeking spiritual help in the form of amulets and charms.
The accused also reportedly recorded the crime on a video
and blackmailed her to mint money and forced her to stop
from seeking justice.
On the complaint of victim, the police have registered a case
after arresting the accused.
