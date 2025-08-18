Five outlaws arrested for selling drugs, illegal petrol

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district police have arrested five persons for selling drugs and illegal petrol in an operation.

The police spokesman, Mumtaz Khaskhaili told APP that a team of the City Police Station arrested a drug pusher identified as Asad and recovered hashish 1 .10 Kgs from his possession.

The Balri Shah Police arrested a man namely Ashwar Gujrati and recovered hashish 1.94 Kgs from him, he added.

The Tando Ghulam Haider police nabbed two men identified as Khan Muhammad Thio and Ali Muhammad Chandio and seized liquor 130 liters from their custody, he said, adding their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The Shaikh Bhirkio police arrested a dealer of illegal petrol, namely Sathi Solangi and foiled his bid to supply 1500 liters illegal petrol.

The concerned police had registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

