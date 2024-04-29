Open Menu

Farooque Shaikhani Lauds SC’s Directives To Remove All Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, expressed appreciation for the Supreme Court of Pakistan's directive to remove all encroachments, highlighting their detrimental impact on business operations

He underscored the perceived limitations of the municipal corporation, provincial and Federal authorities in addressing this issue.

Shaikhani urged decisive action from the municipal commissioner and the anti-encroachment department to eliminate encroachments citywide.

Emphasizing urgency, he stressed the immediate cessation of encroachments along vital highways, residential areas of Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad city, including the government lands of the municipality to swiftly restore unimpeded traffic flow.

Farooq lamented the apparent inefficiency of the anti-encroachment department, which has allowed mafias to brazenly seize main highways and residential zones across Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad, even encroaching upon government lands.

He criticized the previous disregard for such directives by officers of the Hyderabad municipal corporation, who seemingly benefit financially from the persistence of various unauthorized structures citywide. This not only tarnishes the reputation of the corporation but also reflects poorly on the elected representatives.

Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani proposed imposing penalties on anti-encroachment officers, whose jurisdictions fail to comply with Supreme Court orders, urging the corporation to enforce accountability.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry remains hopeful that the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will diligently adhere to the Supreme Court's decree and eradicate all encroachments within the city limits.

