(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti's wife.

He, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.