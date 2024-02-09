Fateh Ullah Khan Wins NA-45
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Fateh Ullah Khan won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-45 D.I.Khan-II by securing 56,993 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Obaid ur Rehman Jamiat-e-ulema islam Pakistan candidate, who bagged 48,343 votes.
Over-all voters' turn-out remained at 49.98 per cent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N’s Abdul Qadir wins NA-184 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Naseem Ali Shah wins NA-394 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Ghani wins PK-71 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Adnan Qadri wins PK-69 election4 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yamin wins PP-6 election4 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Zaman wins NA-14 election4 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Naseer Ahmed wins PS-118 election5 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon wins PS-115 election14 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tributes to martyred Dr Afzal Guru14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ali wins PP-2 election14 minutes ago
-
JUI candidate Syed Zafar Ali Agha wins PB-4914 minutes ago
-
Independent Mohammad Iqbal Khan wins NA-27 election14 minutes ago