Fateh Ullah Khan wins NA-45

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Fateh Ullah Khan won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-45 D.I.Khan-II by securing 56,993 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Obaid ur Rehman Jamiat-e-ulema islam Pakistan candidate, who bagged 48,343 votes.

Over-all voters' turn-out remained at 49.98 per cent.