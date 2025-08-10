Father Arrested For Torturing 7-year-old Daughter In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a man accused of brutally torturing his 7-year-old daughter and locking her in a room in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Sunday.
According to police, the incident came to light after the helpline 15 received multiple distress calls reporting that the young girl had been beaten by her parents, confined to a room inside their home, and left unattended.
Responding without delay, Dhamyal Police reached the scene and found the child in an injured and distressed condition.
The girl was immediately taken into protective custody and shifted to a medical facility, where she received emergency treatment for her injuries.
Police later handed her over to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for further care and rehabilitation.
A case has been registered, and the father was taken into custody.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani condemned the incident, stating, “Violence against children is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The police will ensure strict legal action against those responsible.”
