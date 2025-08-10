Open Menu

Father Arrested For Torturing 7-year-old Daughter In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Father arrested for torturing 7-year-old daughter in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a man accused of brutally torturing his 7-year-old daughter and locking her in a room in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident came to light after the helpline 15 received multiple distress calls reporting that the young girl had been beaten by her parents, confined to a room inside their home, and left unattended.

Responding without delay, Dhamyal Police reached the scene and found the child in an injured and distressed condition.

The girl was immediately taken into protective custody and shifted to a medical facility, where she received emergency treatment for her injuries.

Police later handed her over to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for further care and rehabilitation.

A case has been registered, and the father was taken into custody.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani condemned the incident, stating, “Violence against children is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The police will ensure strict legal action against those responsible.”

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan