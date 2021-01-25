UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Briefs PM About Drone Authority Ordinance, Use Of Technology In Diverse Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Fawad briefs PM about Drone Authority Ordinance, use of technology in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him in detail about the Drone Authority Ordinance.

He told the prime minister that with the establishment of drone authority, drone technology would be used for research in various sectors, maintenance of law and order, search and rescue operations, logistics, agriculture and for other peaceful purposes in diverse areas.

The prime minister was also apprised of the achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology regarding health and electric vehicles and their positive effects on domestic products and exports.

The prime minister appreciated the measures taken by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

