Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

The police say they have arrested Faraz Chaudhary just because he was wanted in different cases.

JEHLUM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The police on Friday arrested Faraz Chaudhry, the brother of former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary, who had arrived in Jehlum to his nomination papers for upcoming general elections.

The police said that Faraz Chaudhary was wanted in several cases.

He was arrested when he was on his way to the returning officer concerned to submit the nomination papers of his brother for NA-60.

Several other PTI leaders reported the police crackdown and raids to stop them from filing the nomination papers.

Last week, the police picked up PTI Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the Lahore High Court building and was taken to Kot Lakhpat jail. The lawyers and the party leaders approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for his immediate release. The court accepted the plea and ordered his immediate release from the jail.