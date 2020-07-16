Fawad for revamping, restructuring institutions to ensure credibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday stressed the need to revamp and restructure many national institutions to ensure their credibility for desirous results.

Both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had played a negative role in destroying the integrity of the country's institutions, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N were responsible for irregularities and appointments of fake degree holders and inexperienced employees in the Pakistan International Airlines.

The bigwigs of the PPP and PML-N were involved in the massive corruption cases and scandals by looting the national exchequer while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to wipe out the corruption and money laundering from the country, he added.

He said leveling allegations against the honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan was merely a joke but nothing else as the people were not taking the opposition parties criticism against the government seriously. There was no threat to the democratic system in the country, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working and heading the country toward the right direction to bring the development and prosperity.

The performance of the PTI government was much better than the last governments of PPP and PML-N, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal government was allocating billion of rupees to the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, but the provinces were not ready to hold consultation for bring more transparency and accuracy in it, he lamented.