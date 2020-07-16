UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad For Revamping, Restructuring Institutions To Ensure Credibility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Fawad for revamping, restructuring institutions to ensure credibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday stressed the need to revamp and restructure many national institutions to ensure their credibility for desirous results.

Both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had played a negative role in destroying the integrity of the country's institutions, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N were responsible for irregularities and appointments of fake degree holders and inexperienced employees in the Pakistan International Airlines.

The bigwigs of the PPP and PML-N were involved in the massive corruption cases and scandals by looting the national exchequer while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to wipe out the corruption and money laundering from the country, he added.

He said leveling allegations against the honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan was merely a joke but nothing else as the people were not taking the opposition parties criticism against the government seriously. There was no threat to the democratic system in the country, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working and heading the country toward the right direction to bring the development and prosperity.

The performance of the PTI government was much better than the last governments of PPP and PML-N, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal government was allocating billion of rupees to the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, but the provinces were not ready to hold consultation for bring more transparency and accuracy in it, he lamented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PIA Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

31 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

38 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.