Fazl asked to shun politics of violence

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Former MPA from Mananwala and TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique said on Sunday Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should shun politics of violence as his strategy was pushing the country towards anarchy, chaos and lawlessness.

He was speaking to a group of notables, who called on him in the leadership of Kanwar Imran Saeed, former PTI district president, here.

Ali Salman said Maulana was protesting without any plausible reason to further his power-centric personal agenda in utter disregard to national interest.

The Maulana should better come up with some cogent demand and come to table for resolution of the same.

Ali said the so-called Azadi march was a manifestation of personal interests of Maulana, who was finding it hard to survive without the perks and privileges that he had become accustomed to enjoy over the years.

He remained chairman Kashmir committee for decades, without any contribution towards the Kashmir cause.