Fazl urged to avoid giving false impression of deal with govt: Anser Majeed Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan on Friday urged Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to avoid giving a false impression of having reached a deal with the government

In a statement issued here, he said the sit-in of the Maulana did not weaken the government, rather the government was strengthened after his dharna.

The government was focusing on solving problems of common man, he said adding that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief was without any public mandate, and he was promoting politics of agitation and chaos. He said that the governments which came to power with the votes of people were not afraid of any sit-ins.

He said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined not to let go any looter and plunderer.

He said that allegation-mongers should also remember their past. There was no room for Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Pakistani politics nor he was capable of doing anything for people. The minister said that only the PTI government would solve people's problems.

Anser Majeed said that the Maulana should also reveal the motives behind the sit-in to the people. He said that people had rejected the fake leaders who rule them on the basis of slogans of "roti, kapra and makkan".

"Imran Khan is a public leader who will not compromise on public interest," he said, adding that the performance of PTI ministers was far better than those in the previous governments.