FBISE Arranges English Speech Contest For Mental Development, Grooming Of Students
Published January 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Students from various educational institutions exhibited their extraordinary oratorical skills during an Inspirational English speech contest arranged by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday.
The contest was held to celebrate the sixth International Day of Education under the theme "Learning for Lasting Peace."
Students from various institutions affiliated with the FBISE participated in the competition.
Director Research and Academics FBISE, Mirza Ali welcomed the guests, students, teachers, and judges, and expressed his thoughts on the topic. Speaking on the occasion, he said that although the Primary responsibility of the Federal Board is to conduct exams at SSC and HSSC levels; however, it conducts various competitions for the mental development and grooming of students.
He emphasized that participation of school children is more important than winning.
In the competition, Alizeh Ahmed, Airport Security Force Public School, Islamabad achieved first position, Ishbah Khan,
APS Fort Road, Rawalpindi second, and Abdur Rehman, Rangers Cadet College, Chakri, Rawalpindi won third positions.
On this occasion, Chairman FBISE, Qaisar Alam, as a chief guest, addressed the students and congratulated them for preparing best speeches on such an important subject.
He appreciated all the students who spoke on the subject in an admirable manner. He further stated that use of technology is also very important in education sector. Later, the certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the students. International Day of Education is celebrated worldwide on January 24 every year to emphasize the importance and objectives of education. The International day highlight the critical role of education in promoting global peace, tolerance, and religious harmony.
