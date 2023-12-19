Open Menu

FBISE Organizes First Sports Gala For Special Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday organized first 'Sports Gala' for special children here at Bahria College E-8

According to the details, a large number of special children participated in the sports gala who showed their talents and proved their strength and determination.

On this occasion, the special guest, Chairman, Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, applauded this initiative of the FBISE.

While recognizing the determination of Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam, Dr Mukhtar appreciated the visionary approach of the chairman.

He also ensured to cooperate in organising university-level sports competitions in future for special children.

On this occasion, Qaiser Alam expressed his firm determination to provide both sports and educational opportunities to special children.

It is worth mentioning here that the FBISE has abolished the examination fee for special children's education.

Principal Bahria College, Director Sports and Registration Federal Board Fatima Tahira and Director Sports FBISE,

Fauzia Maruf were also present on the occasion.

At the end, trophies and medals were distributed among the position holders.

