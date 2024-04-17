FDA demolishes 3 illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished structure of three illegal housing schemes in different parts of Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

An FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that an enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found that three of those in Chak No. 76-RB, Chak No.191-RB and Chak No.

253-RB were developed illegally as their developers failed to complete codal requirement and getting prior permission from the concerned department.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team, under supervision of Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam, demolished structure of the illegal housing schemes by digging its roads and demolishing its walls.

The FDA also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes; otherwise, they would have to bear heavy financial loss in addition to deprivation of utility services in illegal colonies, he added.