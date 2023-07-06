Open Menu

FDA To Make Four City Arteries Model Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has selected four main roads of the city to convert those into model roads.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Asif while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

The authority, in collaboration with the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), traffic police, and other departments will take measures to make an organised traffic system in the city. He said the traffic management system was being made comprehensive through solid strategy by keeping in view people's needs.

Various department including TEPA, Traffic police, Metropolitan Corporation, Punjab Highways Police, Rescue 1122, will coordinate in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that initially remodeling would be done on Canal Road, Satiana Road, Samundri Road, and Jarranwala Road and traffic signals, u-turns, speed breakers, installation of traffic sign boards, road marking and other requirements of traffic management would be completed. Besides this, the problems faced by people at crossings, roads, underpasses and overhead bridges would also be solved on scientific lines.

