Federal Educational Institutes' Students Seek Separate 'female Sports Ground'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Federal educational institutes' students seek separate 'female sports ground'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Female students of various federal educational institutions Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to establish sports ground for them so that they could also take a part in sports and healthy activities.

According to students, they were interested in sports but due to absence of separate grounds they were unable to fulfill their dreams.

Bushra Hassan, a student of Federal Government College Sector F/7 said, "I have started indoor coaching session for cricket to fulfill my dream of becoming a cricketer but I cannot start practice as mostly playgrounds are allocated for only male.

" She suggested that Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry should provide all possible support to CDA for constructing new sports grounds for them.

When contacted an official of CDA said, "We have already allocated grounds for women for different sports activities and further plans will be made in this regard in future also."He said that the authority was striving hard to have separate playgrounds so that women of federal capital could get better training and move forward by making their name nationally and internationally.

