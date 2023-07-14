Open Menu

Federal Government Directs TCP To Buy Cotton

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that directions had been issued to ensure payment of Rs 8500 per 40 kg to the cotton farmers.

He presided over the divisional review meeting related to cotton situation in Multan, said a press release issued here.

He said the Federal government had given direction to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to start purchase of cotton immediately.

It was briefed to the Secretary that till now spurious pesticides in Multan division, worth more than Rs 137 million had been seized and legal action was being taken against the people involved in this business.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed registration of cases against all those persons who involved in sale of adulterated pesticides under MPO Act.

During the briefing, it was further informed that the process of picking of early cotton crop was going on and 28 ginning factories were working in Multan division.

The Secretary Agriculture directed all the directors and deputy directors to prepare a report about the arrival of cotton, stock position and its quality in these ginning factories on daily basis.

Punjab Agriculture Pest Warning Director General Rana Faqir Ahmed said that the overall condition of cotton in Multan division was good, but whitefly attack had been observed in Khanewal, Mian Chanu and Vehari while thrips attack had been observed in Lodhran but the extent of the damage was below economic threshold level.

The Secretary directed the director and deputy directors of extension and pest warning to visit the hot spot area to spray against harmful insects. The next two months were particularly important regarding cotton production, he added.

