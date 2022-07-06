Federal Minister congrats newly elected office bearers of PFUJ

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has extended her felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has extended her felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) workers.

In a congratulating message to the newly elected body of PFUJ (workers), Federal Minister Shazia Marri has said that I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Parvaiz Shoukat for being elected unopposed President, Shahid Ali as General Secretary, Anis Haider as Joint Secretary and other members in the elections of PFUJ (Workers). She said that Pakistan People's Party believes in the freedom of Media and freedom of expression in the country and hoped that the newly elected body of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (Workers) will endeavor for the solution of problems faced by journalists and to work for the betterment of journalist community.