UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Advises Students To Exploit Mental Capabilities To Achieve Success

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal advises students to exploit mental capabilities to achieve success

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday advised the university students to sharpen their mental strength which he termed as key to success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday advised the university students to sharpen their mental strength which he termed as key to success.

The minister was addressing a ceremony held at HEC Secretariat in connection with distribution of electric wheelchairs among students under the last phase of the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair for University Students.

As many as 50 students received electric wheelchairs during the ceremony.

In the first phase of the scheme, launched in 2017, 206 electric wheelchairs were provided to physically challenged university students, while 159 wheelchairs were handed over to students in the second phase.

Giving example of the famous scientist, Stephen Hawking, Ahsan Iqbal said that an otherwise healthy person with no use of mental capabilities was worthless, while a physically challenged person who utilized their mind could mark great achievements.

"The future of Pakistan depends on making right decisions on time, as any wrong decision can put the country's future at stake. A country's development gets haunted if there is lack of patience, perseverance as well as consistency of policies," he added.

In his remarks, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the minister for conceiving the idea of facilitating the physically challenged university students through provision of electric wheelchairs in 2016-17 and taking practical measures for its execution.

He said that HEC had collected the data of physically challenged university students particularly those with mobility issues, visual impairment, and hearing problems and as the next stage of the scheme, these students would be provided with gadgets and tools required.

"HEC is committed to delivering in light of the Vision 2025 of the Government," he asserted.

Some wheelchair recipients appreciated the Government and HEC for effectively implementing the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The ceremony was also attended by Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, Director General (Scholarships) HEC Aayesha Ikram and other senior officers of the commission.

Later, the minister launched HEC's Research for Innovation (RFI) portal.

The Executive Director HEC briefed the minister on the salient features of the RFI portal and how it would strengthen the linkage among academia, industry and government to accelerate the process of commercialising the academic research.

The minister appreciated the objectives of the portal and hoped that it would strengthen the linkages among academia, industry and the government.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Mukhtar Ahmed HEC 2017 Government Industry

Recent Stories

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-S ..

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic ..

1 minute ago
 UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

15 minutes ago
 Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

30 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

47 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

16 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.