Federal Minister pledges to strengthen PBM services in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, has vowed to enhance the operations of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in Balochistan, aiming to address public grievances and expand the province’s access to vital welfare services.

During a departmental briefing led by PBM Balochistan Director Muhammad Daud on the other day, the minister emphasized the urgent need to broaden PBM’s footprint in education, healthcare, and social services across Quetta and the wider province.

Syed Imran Ahmed Shah described this expansion as essential to alleviating the long-standing sense of deprivation felt by Balochistan’s residents.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening social welfare initiatives and delivering comprehensive support to marginalized communities.

PBM’s Impact in Balochistan

Director Muhammad Daud highlighted PBM’s achievements over the past three year.

He informed that a total of 2,505 poor and needy patients were provided medical assistance worth Rs 286.76 million.

Muhammad Daud added that the PBM has provided scholarships to 1089 deserving students worth of Rs 30 million.

PBM operates 23 Women Empowerment Centers across Balochistan, where 50,000 women have been trained in various vocational skills, he briefed.

Muhammad Daud in his briefing said through 14 Child Labour Schools, over 4,022 children have received education.

In PBM-run Sweet Homes located in Turbat, Quetta, Kharan, and Zhob, 400 orphaned children are currently receiving free education, food, and accommodation, he said.

Minister Syed Imran Ahmed Shah said that his visit to Quetta aimed to assess PBM’s on-ground performance and identify ways to further support underprivileged segments of society. He pledged that PBM offices and institutions in Balochistan would be made more efficient and people-friendly.

He stressed the importance of empowering orphans not only through education but also by equipping them with vocational skills so that they can become self-reliant and productive members of society rather than being dependent on others.

Praising PBM’s efforts, the minister highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision goes beyond mere financial assistance. "Our institutions must not be limited to disbursing aid but they should play a transformative role in the lives of women and youth by imparting marketable skills that promote economic self-sufficiency and dignified living,” he concluded.