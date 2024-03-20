Federal Ombudsman In-charge Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region In-charge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court [khuli kutchehry] here at Khushab on Wednesday in which he listened to over 80 complaints against federal departments.
Most of citizens' complaints were against Fesco and Postal Life Insurance and Benazir Income Support Programme.
Senior officials of Fesco and other departments concerned were also present. In most cases, complaints were redressed on-the-spot. All complainants thanked Federal Ombudsman Sargodha for solving their problems.
