Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman In-charge Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman in-charge holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region In-charge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court [khuli kutchehry] here at Khushab on Wednesday in which he listened to over 80 complaints against federal departments.

Most of citizens' complaints were against Fesco and Postal Life Insurance and Benazir Income Support Programme.

Senior officials of Fesco and other departments concerned were also present. In most cases, complaints were redressed on-the-spot. All complainants thanked Federal Ombudsman Sargodha for solving their problems.

Related Topics

Sargodha Khushab All Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

18 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

2 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

3 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

3 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan