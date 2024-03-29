Federal, Provincial Govts On Same Page To Address Balochistan Issues: CM Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Friday said that both the Federal and Balochistan provincial governments are on the same page to address issues of the province.
Addressing a press conference along with leaders of allied political parties in Islamabad, he said that the state is using the relevant tools to prevent threats and causes of insurgency in Balochistan.
He said that the leadership of Balochistan was united for resolving the issues of province. He said the Balochistan government was making efforts to promote the good governance as the beneficiary of such governance was common people of the province, who is main victim of bad governance.
He mentioned that all parties were actively involved in providing relief to the common men of the province. He said that for the first time in history, Senators have been elected from the province unopposed.
In response to a question, he stated that violence cannot guarantee the provision of rights to Balochistan as all the rights granted to Balochistan to date have been conferred by the country's parliament.
He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Balochistan as Chief Minister.
Paying tribute to the security forces for foiling terrorist attacks in Gwadar and Turbat, the Chief Minister said the vigilant jawans thwarted the terrorist attack in Gwadar by killing the suicide bombers within a period of only twenty minutes.
In response to another question, he mentioned that over 2,000 teachers are drawing salaries without working, and doctors are also receiving salaries without providing services to the government or the people. He expressed resolve to check such malpractices.
Regarding smuggling, he stated that while the government discourages it, a lenient approach has been taken due to the lack of job opportunities. However, the government does not condone smuggling.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for promoting barter trade, economic ties with Iran1 second ago
-
Collective efforts urged to stop drug abuse in educational institutions6 seconds ago
-
Man killed over old enmity10 minutes ago
-
Eid special discount inaugurates on handicrafts products10 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia denotes essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College10 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of papers for Senate elections10 minutes ago
-
Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats10 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy meets commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Irrigation authorities ask WASA, PHED to properly filter water due to high TDS10 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment nucleus of US Mission efforts: Kristin Hawkins10 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two active members20 minutes ago
-
Police dispose of kites, string rolls worth millions of rupees20 minutes ago