Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Offers New Platform To Business Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:41 AM

The leadership of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has invited the business community to share their business issues at this platform during open house discussions to find the solutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):The leadership of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has invited the business community to share their business issues at this platform during open house discussions to find the solutions.

" Being the country's apex body of trade and industry , FPCCI is always available to address the issues faced by the business community," said FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman during the "Open House" discussion on the matters related to trade and industry, organized here at the Federation House.

According to FPCCI statement on Tuesday, Sheikh Sultan Rehman said on the instructions of FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar FPCCI had taken the initiative to hold series of "Open House" discussions for the first time. On third Saturday of every month, the business community is invited to utilize this platform for effective networking and addressing the issues. The purpose of these "Open House" sessions is to discuss any matter related to trade and industry and is not confined to any one topic which is usually the case with other programs.

The session was attended by former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Naser Hyatt Magoon, Senior Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry( District South) Ms.

Shabana Asif, Iftikhar Ghani Vohra , Abdul Rehman Khan, Amjad Rafi, Chairman Pak-Turkey Business Council of FPCCI, Shujaat Ahmed, Consultant from SDPI,Muhammad Ismail Kalpuria, Ms. Shafaq Zainuddin and Ms. Mahwash Syed.

During the discussion, Naseer Hyatt Magoon said that it is time that small and medium business owners must maintain documentation to avail the financing schemes launched by State Bank of Pakistan.

A senior leader of FPCCI Amjad Rafi emphasized on maximum participation of FPCCI and other business community's representative bodies in important decision making.

Iftikhar Vohra mentioned the issues of detention and demurrage faced by the importers while Shabana Asif highlighted the issues faced by the exporters and women entrepreneurs during the lockdown and demanded government to provide interest and collateral free loans to the women entrepreneurs.

Shujaat Ahmed offered research assistance to the business community which can be utilized in the policy making on government level.

The participants highly appreciated this initiative and said that "Open House" sessions would provide them an opportunity to share their views/input, interact and network with members of the business community.

