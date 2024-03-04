FESCO assigns additional charges to 6 officers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has assigned additional charges of different offices to its 6 officers for improving service delivery and performance of its staff.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has assigned additional charges of different offices to its 6 officers for improving service delivery and performance of its staff.

Giving the details, FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that Director S&I FESCO Syed Muhammad Saleem Shah was assigned additional charge of the office of Superintending Engineer (SE) Operation Second Circle Faisalabad while SE Safdar Abbas was appointed as additional Director AMI.

Similarly, Director Procurement Rana Muhammad Afzal was assigned additional charge of the office of Chief Engineer Development, Additional SE Transformers Workshop Kashif Kaleem was appointed additional Director Material Management, Director Health Safety Environment Zubda-tuz-Zia as additional Superintending Engineer Technical Services and Director CC&B Abdul Hayee was assigned additional charge of the office of Director General IT FESCO Computer Center.

These officers have taken over charge of their new offices and they would perform their previous duties along with looking after their new assignments as these posts were vacant due to participation of their respective officers in the Senior Management Course, he added.