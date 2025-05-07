Open Menu

FESCO Declares Emergency To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:52 PM

FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has declared an emergency across the FESCO region and directed all operational staff to remain on high alert to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has declared an emergency across the FESCO region and directed all operational staff to remain on high alert to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

He issued special instructions to senior management of the company to stay vigilant in light of the current war-like situation between Pakistan and India.

He directed the Regional Distribution Control Center (RDCC) to operate round-the-clock and said that in case of any power breakdown or feeder outage, restoration efforts must be initiated immediately without delay.

He also cancelled leaves of the staff from Grid Station Construction (GSC), Grid Station Operation (GSO) and other related departments to ensuring availability of personnel in any emergency situation.

FESCO Chief said that continuous and stable power supply to the consumers is top priority of FESCO. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he said and directed all FESCO officers and employees to remain alert and respond immediately to any emergency call so that the consumers do not experience any power disruption.

He also expressed solidarity with Pak armed forces and said that all FESCO employees stand shoulder to shoulder with the military of Pakistan.

He also appreciated firm and decisive response of Pak army to Indian aggression.

Recent Stories

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

8 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for car ..

IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army

Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army

4 minutes ago
 Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Paki ..

Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan

4 minutes ago
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM ..

Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug ..

10 minutes ago
 FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted p ..

FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply

10 minutes ago
 Women University organizes rally against Indian ag ..

Women University organizes rally against Indian aggression

10 minutes ago
 LHCBA stages rally in support of armed forces, con ..

LHCBA stages rally in support of armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

10 minutes ago
 Business community expresses solidarity to armed f ..

Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked In ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Prof As ..

Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Prof Asif Qadri

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan