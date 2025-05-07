FESCO Declares Emergency To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:52 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has declared an emergency across the FESCO region and directed all operational staff to remain on high alert to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply
He issued special instructions to senior management of the company to stay vigilant in light of the current war-like situation between Pakistan and India.
He directed the Regional Distribution Control Center (RDCC) to operate round-the-clock and said that in case of any power breakdown or feeder outage, restoration efforts must be initiated immediately without delay.
He also cancelled leaves of the staff from Grid Station Construction (GSC), Grid Station Operation (GSO) and other related departments to ensuring availability of personnel in any emergency situation.
FESCO Chief said that continuous and stable power supply to the consumers is top priority of FESCO. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he said and directed all FESCO officers and employees to remain alert and respond immediately to any emergency call so that the consumers do not experience any power disruption.
He also expressed solidarity with Pak armed forces and said that all FESCO employees stand shoulder to shoulder with the military of Pakistan.
He also appreciated firm and decisive response of Pak army to Indian aggression.
