Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

‘FESCO ensuring safe working environment for line staff’

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is taking all possible measures for the provision of a safe working environment to its line staff.

These views were expressed by Additional Director Safety Muhammad Amjad at a safety seminar held at Lalian-Chiniot division on Tuesday. He said that lives and property of people could be saved only by following the safety rules and regulations.

He urged the line staff to keep in mind the basic safety rules before starting work on electric lines.

He said that FESCO was also taking measures to reduce the rate of incidental deaths in the region.

"On directions of Chief Executive FESCO Engr Mohammad Amir, the company is spending huge funds for the purchase of protective T&P, uniform, gloves and other equipment for the line staff.

Although maintaining the continuity of electricity is our professional responsibility, protecting human lives is our religious duty and family need," he added.

Xen Chiniot Division Syed Faheem said that it is mandatory for staff to use complete and standard T&P while working on the lines and never work without safety equipment and measures as they are the most valuable asset to the company.

He said that many workers had lost their lives in various incidents during work or suffered life-time disabilities so never show overconfidence and irresponsibility and always perform work by ensuring safety of your life.

Later, a T&P parade was also held and safety equipment and T&P were checked.

A large number of SDOs, Line Superintendents and staff participated in the seminar.

