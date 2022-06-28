Fesco issues power shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Falko Textile, new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 4 a.m to 8:30 a.m while Gojra Road, (Naradada) feeder originating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (June 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Interloop, Interloop Five, MKB, MJ Gohar, HAR Textile, Five Star Foods, MSC Textile and Phalahiwala feeders emanating from 132-kV Chak 103-RB grid station will remain suspended from4:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m whereas Hajwairi Park, Gulistan, Raja Road, Nishat Mill-1, Manzoor Park, Shadman, Tariq Abad and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Sant Singh Road and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station will also observe load shedding from 4:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m on June 29, 2022.