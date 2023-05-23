UrduPoint.com

Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA Tube Well and Rajoa feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 11 am while Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal Textile, Mema Cotton and Rafi Cotton feeders connected with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 12 noon on Wednesday (May 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 2 pm whereas new Sabzi Mandi and Mujtaba Saood feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station and Lakkar Mandi feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 1 pm on May 24.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Nawab Sher and Riaz Nagar feeders connected from 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station and Theraj Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (May 24).

