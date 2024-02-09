FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Raja road and Gulistan Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Mughal Pura, Johar Colony and Bhaiwala feeders attached with 132-Kv Nishatabad grid station, Rasool Park and Abdullah Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
while Marafco, Koh-e-Noor City, new Madina Town, National Silk Mills and Best Export feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Rafhan, Amin Town, Depot Bazaar, Farooq Abad, Tariq Abad, Pepsi, Susan Road, Model City, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, Saeed Colony and Dastgir Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park, Nishat Mill-1, Civil Line and DHQ feeders attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Chenab Steal, SKP Road, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Misaq-ul-Mall, Mannanwala, Rehmat Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Canal Road and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will observe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (February 10, 2024).
