FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (RESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Kalash, Jaguar, Zafar Fabrics, Super and Samana feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Aasiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II and Edan Valley feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Ghai and Kot Fazil feeders originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (April 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti, Khurdpur, new Langrana, Chiniot Road and 29 Mor feeders linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas new Dana Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Hashim feeder connected with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Milliyan, Jhang Road, Rajoa, WASA Tub Well, Abdullah Fiber and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sitara Sapna and Lasani feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16, 2024.

