FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from King Kong, Coca Cola, Zahid Jee, MIJ, FIEDMC, Brighto Chemical Limited, ZR Green, Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, ChinSun, Ghani Hilal Feed, Karas Paint, Daily JW, Ghani Ceramics, ATH and Orient Material feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemica No.

2, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, National Foods and Nishat Swits feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M and al-Makkah Export feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Matco, Zimar and Ocean Ceramics feeders originating from 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (March 17, 2024).