FESCO issues shutdown programme for Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Khayaban Colony and Ghausia Road feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Gojra Road (Naradada) feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Dijkot City feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Five Star and Phalahi Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, DHQ, Usman Abad, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, WASA Tube Well, Rajoa, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Iqbal Rice Mills and Badshahi Masjid feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, M-Chowk, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Defense, Paradise and Elyas Garden connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City, Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Bilal and Sir Syed feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Atomic Energy and Liaqat Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Usman Ghani and Sadar Bazaar feeders connected with University grid station, Gulshan Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Allied grid station, Rehman Abad, Raza Abad and Elyas feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, 29 Mor feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Hariyan Wala and A-4-PGSHF feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Chishtia Park feeder originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Sammundri Road feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Kot Fazil feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Ibrahim Fiber grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (January 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town and Sandal feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sitara Park City feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, KTM-1 feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Munir Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ravi feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Nawab Sher feeder attached with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station, City, Chenab Nagar, Rajoa and Asiyan feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmad Nagar, Mangoana and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Mongi Road and Malari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 29, 2024.