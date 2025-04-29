Open Menu

FESCO Releases Marriage Grants For Children Of Retired,deceased Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

FESCO releases marriage grants for children of retired,deceased employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday released marriage grants for children of retired and deceased employees of the company.

According to a spokesperson,a sum of Rs 200,000 in each case for marriages of the children of 40 retired and deceased employees of various cadres have been issued.

Similarly,a grant of Rs.100,000 was also approved for self-marriage and child marriage for serving employees.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr.Muhammad Aamir has said that various steps are being taken for the welfare of the employees.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

13 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

13 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

13 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

13 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

13 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

13 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan