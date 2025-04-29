FESCO releases marriage grants for children of retired,deceased employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday released marriage grants for children of retired and deceased employees of the company.

According to a spokesperson,a sum of Rs 200,000 in each case for marriages of the children of 40 retired and deceased employees of various cadres have been issued.

Similarly,a grant of Rs.100,000 was also approved for self-marriage and child marriage for serving employees.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr.Muhammad Aamir has said that various steps are being taken for the welfare of the employees.