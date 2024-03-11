FESCO Strengthening Transmission, Distribution System: Malik Tahsin
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is utilizing all necessary resources to provide timely services to consumers and to further strengthen its transmission and distribution system
In this regard, transmission and grid stations are being upgraded to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer season.
Addressing a function organized at the FESCO headquarters regarding the provision of new operational vehicles to various subdivisions, Chairman Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan said that that with the approval of the FESCO Board of Directors, more new vehicles including single cabins, pick-ups and other vehicles for operation staff are being added in the existing fleet.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that the board has taken various measures for the welfare of consumers as well as FESCO staff and provision of new vehicles is a link in the same chain.
On this occasion, Chairman BoD Malik Tahsin Awan and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir appreciated the efforts of Deputy Director Transport Kashif Bashir and also gave a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his services.
