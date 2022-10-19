Fesco to fill 86 vacant posts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will conduct recruitment on 86 vacant posts of grade-17 in its various sections.

A Fesco spokesman said on Wednesday that the company would recruit 72 junior engineers/SDOs (Operation), 12 revenue officers and two junior engineers/SDOs (Civil).

In this connection, eligible candidates could submit their applications to the National Testing Service (NTS) online through its website www.nts.org.pk for a written test.

The maximum age limit was fixed 33 years for all vacancies whereas applications would bereceived up to October 31, he added.