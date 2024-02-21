FESCO To Hold E-court On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Thursday (February 22, 2024)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Thursday (February 22, 2024).
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the open court would start at 10 a.m.
and FESCO Chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.
The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers complaints, he added.
Recent Stories
South Africa sets general election for May 29
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
Body found near Akram wah canal
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 in ..
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..5 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji5 minutes ago
-
Body found near Akram wah canal5 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections4 minutes ago
-
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital4 minutes ago
-
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Five day anti polio drive to kicks off from Feb 26 in Sukkur30 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korea nutrition center conference concludes30 minutes ago
-
FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan46 minutes ago
-
Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara46 minutes ago
-
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president48 minutes ago