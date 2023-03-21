FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team conducted raid on Tuesday and arrested a shopkeeper over selling Oxford pirated books in Mingora Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team conducted raid on Tuesday and arrested a shopkeeper over selling Oxford pirated books in Mingora Swat.

The raiding team, comprising SI Naheed Bilal, ASI Tahir, HC iftikhar, FC Saqib, and FC Adnan, was constituted by Nadeem Zafar, Deputy Director FIA ACC Peshawar, under the supervision of SI Naheed Bilal.

The team arrested book seller Ikram Ullah and also recovered 300 pirated books of Oxford University Press.

Case has been registered under 66, 66A copyright ordinance against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.